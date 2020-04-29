Fairfield Glade volunteers will again offer free protective face coverings to Fairfield Glade residents on Thursday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, or as long as supplies last, at Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Adhering to social distancing guidelines, the organization will have a drive through car distribution service. Two free face coverings will be offered per vehicle, unless only one is needed.
For those who wish to donate face coverings, please drop them off by 9:30 a.m.
No Resident Left Behind group thanks FG Community Club Board of Directors for their support, as well as a special thank you to the Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade and the Fairfield Glade Police Department for their assistance with this event.
