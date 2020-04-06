The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 3,802 as of April 6, 2020, including 65 deaths, 352 hospitalizations and 356 recovered. There are currently 26 cases in Cumberland County. For county-level data, go to: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. [**Laboratory reports of positive cases are reported to metro and local health departments as soon as results are available. State numbers are updated at 2 p.m. CDT daily. There may be a lag in the reporting of cumulative numbers at the state level.]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.