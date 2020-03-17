The Art Circle Public Library will reduce services to checking in and checking out materials beginning Wednesday, March 18. Access to WiFi and computers with the internet will not be available through Tuesday, March 31.
The staff encourages the use of audiobooks, eBooks and other online materials available through TN Reads Digital Downloads on their website at www.artcirclelibrary.info or the Libby app.
All programs, classes, story times, movies, concerts and special programs have been canceled through March 31.
For more information, contact the library at 931-484-6790.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.