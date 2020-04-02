Tennesseans haven't been complying with a request to stay home made earlier in the week, Gov. Bill Lee said. So he updated his earlier executive order to require people to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.
"Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home," Lee said. "However, in recent days, we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing, and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities."
Lee relied on data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which analyzed traffic patterns for March 2020. While safer at home measures and further restrictions on businesses showed a steep drop-off in vehicle movement from March 13-29, data beginning March 30 indicates travel is trending upward again.
The administration also used data from Unacast to understand cell phone mobility and determine movement trends among people. That data indicates movement of Tennesseans is trending toward pre-COVID-19 levels.
"The month of April stands to be an extremely tough time for our state as we face the potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases," said Lee. "Every Tennessean must take this seriously, remain at home and ensure we save lives."
The executive order remains in effect until April 14 at 11:59 p.m.
