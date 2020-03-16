Cumberland County Schools will be closed through March 31, according to a statement from Gov. Bill Lee, who ordered all schools in Tennessee to close by March 20 and remain closed until at least the end of the month.
Sunday, Director of Schools Janet Graham canceled schools through March 20, which was already scheduled as a day without students. Spring break was set to begin March 23.
Lee said in his statement, “Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts. We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports, like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”
