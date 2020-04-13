Gov. Bill Lee has extended the stay at home order through April 30.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, and it could be some time,” Lee said during his Monday afternoon briefing.
Recent efforts to encourage social distancing and mandating people stay home except for “essential” activities have resulted in the state recording only single-digit percentage increases in new COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days.
Cumberland County reported 43 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 10 recovered cases. There have been 796 negative tests. Statewide, there have been 5,610 cases. To date, 109 people have died from COVID-19, with 579 people hospitalized. There have been 1,671 patients recovered from the illness.
“Until a treatment is widely available, we have to remain vigilant to incorporate social distancing and good hygiene in our daily routines, or we have a very serious risk that this disease could come roaring back and erase all the progress that we have made to date,” Lee said.
Lee said he will provide more information on how the extended stay at home mandate impacts schools during his Wednesday briefing. See Wednesday's Chronicle for more on this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.