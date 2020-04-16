Lake Tansi head golf professional Gavin Darbyshire sent out the following message Thursday afternoon:
First of all, thank you to all of our golfers for your support as we navigate our way through these very uncertain times. Being closed has been a hardship for all; however it is a sacrifice we very willingly make to do our part to help protect our community.
Lake Tansi Golf Course is considering plans to reopen for golfers beginning May 1. As with all things these days, this decision is subject to change, additional restrictions and precautions.
The plan is that for the month of May play will be restricted to Lake Tansi POA members only and any existing golf package bookings (no golf outings, guests, or non POA walk-ins).
Social distancing recommendations will continue to be enforced, carts will be limited to one player per cart unless the players are from the same household, tee-time intervals will also be expanded to 12 minutes. Frequently touched areas such as door handles, cart steering wheels and pencils will be sanitized and some items such as rakes, ball washers, sand bottles and water stations will be removed.
Player Responsibilities: Most importantly do not come to the course if you may be ill or showing symptoms of COVID-19. Right now it is a very good idea to check your body temperature prior to leaving home for any reason. When you do come to the golf course respect the health of others, stay at least six feet apart, minimize touching any items others may be touching, restrict trips into the golf shop to checking in only.
Also remember to bring your own water from home as the usual water stations at the course will be unavailable. When finishing your round be sure to remove any trash you have placed in the golf cart to avoid having our employees handle these items.
Thank you for your cooperation & stay safe!"
