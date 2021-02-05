Hours are changing for COVID-19 testing at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, self-testing will be offered for those 18 years old and older. You must have a smartphone and email for this option. Cumberland County Health Department staff will provide testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays for all age groups.
Vaccinations are offered by appointment only. You can register online for the appointment waiting list if you meet criteria for the current vaccination stage. Cumberland County currently offers the vaccine to individuals in the 1a1 and 1a2 category and people 70 years old and older. Visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/cumberlandpriority or call 931-484-6196 to register for the waiting list.
