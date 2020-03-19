In light of the COVID-19 virus and governmental urges for social distancing, some businesses and health care providers have turned to social media to spread news of measures they are taking to help prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.
Plateau Pediatrics posted on its Facebook page and website earlier this week:
“To reduce the risk of the spread of infection, Plateau Pediatrics is making some temporary schedule changes … Checkups will be done in the morning hours between 7:30 a.m.–8:30 a.m. for ages 0-18 months. Checkups for ages 2 years and older will be deferred until June 1 or later. All other patients will be seen in the late morning and afternoon hours. Some appointments will be given the opportunity for Telehealth visits. Please, no walk-ins. We want to protect you and your children! We do have limited ability to test for COVID-19. Your provider will determine if there is a need to test your child,” the post states.
Other physicians may be performing Telehealth visits. Check with your physician’s office.
Family-owned pharmacies such as Young Pharmacy and John Smith Pharmacy are offering drive-thru service only for prescription refills.
Young Pharmacy is allowing customers inside the business for special appointments.
“Use the RxLocal app to message us, or send in refill requests. Call us. It might take us a little longer to answer the phone, but we will get you your prescriptions. We’ll even text when your things are ready and will happily bring them outside to your car. In order for all this social distancing to work — you must stay away from other people. Even if you did it all day yesterday. Even if you’re bored. Even if you don’t know anyone who is sick. That’s the point … Immunizations will be allowed in by appointment. When possible use credit cards instead of cash, and ask your prescriber to send in e-scripts. We’ll text or call you when your meds are ready for pickup. We’ll even bring them out to you! If you are worried about someone not being able to pick up medication — please contact us and we will work something out. We are not going to let anyone go without,” Young Pharmacy posted on its Facebook page.
Both FirstBank and Progressive Savings Bank have closed their lobbies and are only offering drive-through and ATM services, as well as internet banking. Other bank locations may be closing lobby services. Check with your bank.
Many restaurants remain open but are encouraging customers to use take-out or drive-thru services. Some restaurants are offering curbside pick-up or delivery.
Philip Burnett and his daughter Anna Wise created the Facebook group Crossville Curbside to help support Crossville restaurants.
“During this health scare, we do not want to starve, nor do we want our amazing local restaurants to close their doors. So, this page is for the local restaurants in and around Crossville, TN. We have invited them to post their daily curbside or carry-out specials,” the page states.
Restaurants are invited to post their curbside special or daily offerings.
“Please post the date, name of your restaurant, the daily special, cost of the special, phone number to call to order, whether it is curbside or carry-out and a link to your Facebook page, so patrons can see your entire menu,” the guidelines state.
Restaurants are invited to post pictures of their kitchens to let potential customers know they are cleaning according to CDC specifications.
“I just thought of Crossville Curbside after listening to several of my restaurant owner friends talk about how sad they were thinking of laying off staff … I think people are scared into public places and they want to know these restaurants are open for business and will bring food to their cars. I noticed some restaurants had posted but there was not a central location for everyone to get the information. If the restaurants will use it, it will give everyone a central location for everyone to find good, local curbside food service and help keep these great local businesses in operation. We all have to eat,” Burnett said.
Community members of the group are invited to post positive experiences with the restaurants, as well as the food they ate.
“The purpose of this page is to support our local restaurants, so please ensure what you post will be helping us achieve this goal,” the guidelines state.
Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency reported on its Facebook page special times for seniors to patronize certain businesses. Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency reported the following stores have made accommodations for senior shoppers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
•Walmart — Tuesday 6 to 7 a.m. for ages 60 and older, pharmacy and vision center, beginning March 24 through April 28.
•Dollar General — 7 to 8 a.m. every day for senior shoppers.
•Food City — 7 to 8 a.m. every day, pharmacy opens early on Monday only.
•Priceless IGA — 7 to 8 a.m. every day for 55 and older.
There are also two food delivery services in Cumberland County:
•We Deliver — a $4.95 fee when delivered within 10 miles of business. No-contact delivery available. Delivery offered from restaurants and grocery stores.
•Door Dash — restaurants only – no-contact limited delivery available.
•Instacart — delivery offered from grocery stores. Orders must be $10 or more. Delivery fees vary.
Check with a business by phone to determine their hours and services they offer.
