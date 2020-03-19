Regional health care leaders are taking steps to ensure they can care for all patients over the next several weeks.
“One of the most important things we’re doing across the region, particularly in the acute care facilities, is limiting visitation,” said Dr. Mark Browne, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Covenant Health, which operates Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville.
The health care organization and others in the region are tracking their supplies, including ventilators, and as some services see a decrease in use, those resources are being evaluated for how to be used in other ways. If necessary, those resources can be shared across the state.
“One of the most important things for us to take care of people is to take care of our staff, taking care of our health care workers,” Browne said. “If you are sick, please do not come to the hospital and limit that exposure to our health care workers.”
As of press time Thursday, Tennessee had 98 confirmed cases, with most in Davidson and Williamson counties, with 58 and 24 cases, respectively. Most patients, 67, fall in the 18-49 age group.
There are no confirmed cases in Cumberland or any surrounding counties as of press time Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Knox County Health Department, said Monday that about 80% of COVID-19 cases are mild, but some people may require hospital or intensive care services, particularly among older patients.
“It is to be respected,” she said. “It is a serious illness.”
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some patients require oxygen support or ventilator support.
Wednesday night, CMC changed its visitation policies and services. Visitors are limited to one person per patient, age 18 or older. All visitors are being screened for cold and flu-like symptoms. Individuals with symptoms are asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
To better screen visitors, entry points to the hospital have been consolidated:
•Cleveland St. entrance, available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
•Admitting/Outpatient entrance open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, serving Day Surgery patients
•Labor and Delivery patients may use the Hayes St. entrance using the doorbell intercom protocol to access the unit. One support person per patient will be allowed during delivery
CLOSED
•Day Surgery entrance on Main St.
•Walkway bridge between CMC and Cumberland Medical Plaza closed to the public
•Business Office — pay by phone at 931-459-7719, visit www.cmchealthcare.org or call 931-459-7281 with account questions
•Medical Records — call 931-459-7258
•Gift Shop
•Floral and similar deliveries to patients
•CMC Wellness Complex in Fairfield Glade is closed effective March 19
•Crossville Medical Group Walk-In Clinic in Fairfield Glade closed. Dr. Tammy Collins continues to see scheduled patients. Crossville Medical Group in Crossville will continue to offer walk-in services
The CMC Café continues to adjust its schedule as needed
Flattening the Curve
Buchanan said the goal of social distancing recommendations — like avoiding crowds of more than 10 people, working from home and limiting contact with others — is to slow down the spread of the illness.
“Instead of having this peak that will stress our economic system, our health care system to the max, we’re hoping to blunt that curve so it goes up more slowly,” she said. “That’s much more tolerable for our medical system and our economy.”
Senior centers across the state have closed during this time, including Fair Park Senior Center and 127 South Senior Center in Cumberland County because of the high risk of the illness to individuals age 60 and older.
Churches have taken services online, and events across the state and nation have been canceled or postponed.
But, Buchanan warned, “Social distancing only works if people actually go home.”
She urged the community to do its part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
“A really important thing all of us can do is stay home if we’re sick and not share our illness with others,” she said.
Other recommendations include:
•Wash hands often for at least 20 seconds
•Reduce handshaking
•Cover coughs with your elbow
•Refrain from touching your face
She added employers can help by reviewing their leave policies to ensure people can stay home as necessary.
“It’s critical that we pull together. The more we can do individually to reduce our risk will protect our community and slow the rate of growth of illness in our community,” Buchanan said. “Right now is not the time to panic. It’s the time to be thoughtful.”
Testing
Testing is currently available in Tennessee through county health departments and private medical practices. However, supplies of the testing equipment, materials and personal protective equipment are limited.
Buchanan said the health department is testing only individuals with symptoms and appropriate risk factors at this time, like exposure to known cases of the virus or travel history to areas with community transmission.
“Not everybody who asks to be tested for COVID-19 needs to be tested at this time,” she said.
Dr. Joe Childs, chief medical officer at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, said his facility was testing if they have a fever and cough and other illnesses have been ruled out.
“If we can’t find another source, then we want to test those patients,” Childs said.
Individuals with symptoms will likely first be tested for the flu, which is more prevalent in East Tennessee at this time now, Buchanan said.
Health departments and medical providers agree — individuals who think they may have COVID-19 are asked to call before visiting an office.
The state announced Tuesday that remote testing sites are becoming available through private providers, though there are no remote testing sites presently available in Cumberland or surrounding counties.
“We want to increase testing,” Buchanan said, adding that testing doesn’t change how people are cared for. Instead, it helps public health officials isolate individuals — likely at home.
“We do this all the time with other patients, particularly [tuberculosis] patients,” she said.
Other Needs
While many people are focused on the COVID-19 spread, other illnesses and injuries continue to need treatment.
Dr. James Shamiyah, senior vice president and chief quality officer with the University of Tennessee Medical Center, encouraged people to continue to give blood.
“That need hasn’t changed,” he said.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center, which provides blood products for CMC, has said need for blood and platelets remains high, especially as blood drives across the country have been canceled.
MEDIC staffs a donor center at 79 S. Main St., open Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the first Saturday each month, 8 a.m. to noon.
