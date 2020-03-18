Good Samaritan Society- Fairfield Glade campus is working closely with local, state and federal officials to evaluate the COVID-19 emergency in the community. They are actively monitoring and rigorously following all current infection control protocols at GSS-FG.
To protect the health and safety of their residents and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak, they have updated their visitation policies for all locations. Good Samaritan Society is restricting visitations to keep residents and staff members safe and healthy. During this time, only those who need to enter facilities such as employees and essential personnel will be allowed to do so.
They are also working with families who have critical needs on a case-by-case basis.
“The residents who enter our doors become family, and we will continue to look out for each other during this time,” GSS-FG Donor engagement director Frank Horvath wrote in a statement.
Restrictions and updates are being evaluated daily and will be communicated to residents, patients and community at large.
