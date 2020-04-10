The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 4,862 as of April 10, 2020, including 98 deaths, 536 hospitalizations and 1,145 recovered. Cumberland County currently has 39 cases.
For more county-level data, go to: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. [**Laboratory reports of positive cases are reported to metro and local health departments as soon as results are available. State numbers are updated at 2 p.m. CDT daily. There may be a lag in the reporting of cumulative numbers at the state level.]
