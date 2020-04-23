Many organizations continue to help meet the needs of hungry individuals in our community. The following programs are continuing to operate during the COVID-19 school closure and business closures.
Cumberland County School Nutrition Program
Meals are distributed Mondays and Thursdays, with three days of breakfast and lunch distributed on Mondays and four days of breakfast and lunch on Thursdays. All children 18 years and younger are eligible for free meals during school closures due to COVID-19.
Meals may be picked up without children present. A complete list of distribution sites and times is available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com, under the COVID-19 section.
Peavine Care Center
The organization continues to offer food to current and new clients at 44 Peavine Plaza. Distribution is held on Wednesdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. Clients are asked to wait outside, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance.
Call 931-484-4570 for more information.
Roane State Community College
RSCC students can contact Holly Hanson, director of the Cumberland County campus, at hansonha@roanestate.edu or by phone, 931-456-4910. She will collect items from the campus food pantry, with curbside pickup.
Homestead Methodist Church
The church will not hold a distribution in April but continues to meet emergency food needs on an as-needed basis. Contact Pastor Tim Lewis at 931-484-7996 with your name, address and phone number.
Volunteer Organizations Assisting in Disaster
The organization is helping to address emergency food needs at this time. Cumberland Good Samartians offers a hotline for referrals, 931-787-1033, available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Once information for individuals and families has been processed, non-contact of food delivery is arranged. The community can support this effort with donations to the VOAD bank account at Cumberland County branches of the Bank of Putnam County, with all funds used to assist Cumberland County residents.
House of Hope
The organization continues to serve clients with emergency services, as needed. The office is not open to the public, but clients are being interviewed over the phone. Agencies, such as foster care organizations or child welfare organizations, can use an electronic referral system, as well.
