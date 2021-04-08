Ready to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Tennessee now offers the vaccine to everyone age 16 and older.
Visit vaccinefinder.org to search by vaccine type and distance.
Cumberland County
Health Department at the Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
By Appointment Only
Schedule online
or call 866-442-5301
John Smith Pharmacy
Moderna and limited supply
of Johnson & Johnson
Schedule appointment at
931-484-1434
Young Pharmacy
Moderna
Schedule appointment at
931-456-8165
There is no charge for COVID-19 vaccines
