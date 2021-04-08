Ready to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Tennessee now offers the vaccine to everyone age 16 and older. 

 

Visit vaccinefinder.org to search by vaccine type and distance.

 

Cumberland County 

Health Department at the Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

By Appointment Only

Schedule online 

at covid19.tn.gov

or call 866-442-5301

 

John Smith Pharmacy

Moderna and limited supply 

of Johnson & Johnson

Schedule appointment at 

931-484-1434

 

Young Pharmacy

Moderna

Schedule appointment at

931-456-8165

 

There is no charge for COVID-19 vaccines

