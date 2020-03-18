Fairfield Glade Community Club is taking the potential impact of COVID-19 very seriously and is working to protect their members, guests and employees. The FGCC Board and Senior Management Team
released a statement saying they already follow strict local public health guidelines, but are now taking extra precautions. They remain in contact with the Cumberland County Mayor for the latest advisories, and are following guidance from ServSafe and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition to the community’s normal high standards of cleanliness, they are instructing staff members to wash their hands more frequently and to stay home if they are sick. They are paying particular attention to surfaces that are frequently touched such as menus, doorknobs, countertops, phones and bathrooms. Members and guests may have already observed our staff disinfecting these surfaces frequently and that the seating density in all community facilities and for all scheduled events has been reduced to provide additional distance between individuals.
FGCC wants to assure you all Club dining facilities are safe! Food safety and cleanliness are a way of life for the community, and they are being even more diligent in this regard. They intend to do everything possible to make patrons feel comfortable dining in Fairfield Glade. However, patrons may also place "to go" orders from Legends.
FGCC has taken steps to make sure undetected coronavirus does not spread:
· Tables are cleared quickly after guests are finished dining. All exposed food is thrown away and employees wash their hands after clearing.
· Surfaces, menus, doorknobs and restroom areas are disinfected more frequently than usual.
· Employees must wash their hands for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based sanitizer often when soap and water are not available.
· We have provided extra bottles of hand sanitizer for guest use when available.
What will we do if a guest displays flu-like symptoms in our facilities?
·Any guest displaying flu-like symptoms is given extra tissues or napkins to use when coughing or sneezing.
· All objects and surfaces that have been touched will be sanitized.
· Any exposed food will be thrown away quickly, and employees will wash their hands afterward.
At this time we are reviewing all procedures and upcoming events daily to determine additional steps needed.
The St. Patrick's Day and Pizza Night events for this week have been canceled.
FGCC will have normal a la carte menu dining instead, with reservations required so they can staff properly and facilitate "social distancing.”
Please pay attention to the emails we send regarding events and COVID-19.
