All meal sites will be closed May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. The school system will be providing up to seven days of meals on Thursday, May 21.
Meals are given out on Mondays and Thursdays for children 18 years old and younger. Meals may be picked up without children present.
Martin Elementary will stop serving grab-and-go meals May 21.
Drop Off Points
Alloway Baptist Church, 985 Alloway Rd., Grandview, 11 a.m.-Noon
Ashton Place Apartments, 28 Jacobs Crossing Dr., 12:25 p.m.
Avalon Center parking lot, 196 10th St., 10:45 a.m.
Bread of Life Rescue Mission, 281 4th St., 10:45 a.m.
Bright Future Childcare, 60 Lawson Dr., 10:30 a.m.
Brookside Apartments, 29 Brookside Dr., 12:15 p.m.
Camelot Subdivision, 14 Windermere Dr., 10:20-10:35 a.m.
Centennial Park Parking Lot, 837 Industrial Blvd., 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Plantation Apartments, 257 Charleston Lane, 11:40 a.m.
Crossville Head Start Parking Lot, 1831 E. First St., 11 a.m.-Noon
Eureka Play St., 201 Eureka Dr., 12:05 p.m.
Fairfield Glade parking lot beside First National Bank, 5011 Peavine Rd., 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Garrison Park Parking Lot, 542 4th St., 11:30 a.m.
Gateway Center, 01 Goodwin Circle, 11:15 a.m.
Green Meadows Apartments, 44 Green Meadows Lane, 12:15 p.m.
Heather Ridge Apartments, 40 Heather Ridge Circle, 11 a.m.
Ivey Avenue Apartments, 14 Dawn Lane, 10:45 a.m.
Jessica’s Smallworld Childcare, 7445 Plateau Rd., 1:20 p.m.
Kidz Connection Daycare Parking Lot, 362 Old Lantana Rd., 10:30 a.m.
Lawrence Chapel, 2022 Plateau Rd., Noon
Little Punkin Daycare, 27 Penny Lane, 10:50 a.m.-10:55 a.m.
Memorial Baptist Church, 1858 Sparta Hwy., 11:30 a.m.
Mountain Village Apartments, 31 Mountain Village Lane, 11 a.m.
Northside Apartments, 250 Northside Dr., 11:55 a.m.
Oak Crest Mobile Home Park, 51 Oak Crest Dr., 11:05 a.m.
Obed Housing Development, 10 Obed St., Noon
Pine Wood Housing Development, 115 Pinewood Dr., 11:45 a.m.
Pleasant Hill Housing Development, 23 Clearview Lane, 1:45 p.m.
Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park, Pleasant Hill Dr., 1:30 p.m.
Pomona United Methodist Church, 57 POW Camp Rd., 12:50 p.m.
Rosewood Housing Development, 67 Irwin Ave., 11:30 a.m.
Stewart Place Apartments, 12 Donetta Dr., 12:20 p.m.
Village Inn, 1 Burnett St., 11:15 a.m.
Windridge Estates, 139 Foxwood Dr., 12:20 p.m.
Drive-Up Grab and Go Sites
Brown Elementary, 3766 Dunbar Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Crab Orchard Elementary, 240 School Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cumberland County High School, 660 Stanley St., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Homestead Elementary, 3889 Hwy. 127 S., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Martin Elementary, 1363 Miller Ave., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Last serving day May 21
North Cumberland Elementary, 7657 Hwy. 127 N., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pleasant Hill Elementary, 486 Main St., Pleasant Hill, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
South Cumberland Elementary, 3563 Lantana Rd., closed due to road work
Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pine View Elementary, with assistance from Mt. Vernal Church, 349 Daysville Rd., Rockwood, open 11:30 a.m.-Noon EDT
