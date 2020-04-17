The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is receiving a $2 million federal grant to provide additional services in response to COVID-19 over the next 16 months.
The funding will be used to bolster the state’s existing crisis services continuum, Behavioral Health Safety Net, and substance abuse treatment and recovery services.
“While the physical symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic are visible almost immediately, this outbreak is going to have long-lasting behavioral health impacts that will rise to the surface and need attention in the coming months. This grant will allow the department to expand its services to best respond to the growing needs of Tennesseans,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.
The department’s grant proposal included a comprehensive implementation approach which includes five facets: assessment, capacity, planning, implementation, and evaluation. Services will be planned, developed, and delivered with a special focus on telehealth treatment to ensure statewide availability.
“We are grateful to our department staff who prepared this winning grant proposal on such short notice and to our community behavioral health providers who will deliver these essential services to people across our state,” said Matt Yancey, LSCW, TDMHSAS Deputy Commissioner of Behavioral Health Community Programs.
Anyone finding themselves experiencing a mental health crisis should call Tennessee’s Statewide Crisis Line at 855-274-7471 or text “TN” to 741-741. People who need treatment for substance use or help maintaining their recovery from addiction can receive a free and confidential referral by calling or texting the TN REDLINE at 800-889-9789 or call their insurance carrier.
