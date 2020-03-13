In-person court proceedings are suspended until March 31. Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess asks anyone with court scheduled in Cumberland County during that time to contact her office.
"My staff and I will be in the office during regular business hours and will be continuing all court cases that are scheduled for March 16-31," Burgess wrote on social media.
For more information, contact:
General Sessions Court — 931-484-6647
Circuit Court — 931-484-5852
Clerk and Master Sue Tollett — 931-484-4731
•The Crossville Police Department announced individuals scheduled to appear in Crossville City Court March 31 will be rescheduled for April 21.
The Cumberland County Justice Center will not conduct visitation march 13-15. "This is a precautionary action to limit the potential spread of the virus and protect visitors and office personnel," according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Visitors Restricted:
•Cumberland Medical Center asks that only household contacts or those individuals critical to patient health care support visit. No one with any illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.) should visit the facility.
The following events have been cancelled or postponed at this time:
•The Fairfield Glade Trash and Treasure Sale
•St. Francis Rummage Sale
•Roane State Community College Open House, set March 17
•Ben Lomand Connect annual meeting scheduled March 21 has been postponed
Palace Theatre events:
The Gone Show — March 27
Unstoppable Women’s Conference — March 28
Ireland to Tennessee — April 4
A Night of Blues — April 9
Mount LeConte Jug Band — April 16
Storm Spotters Class — April 24
•Cumberland County Community Band concert scheduled March 20 rescheduled for June 25 at Stone Memorial High School at 7 p.m.
•The Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer league has suspended play effectively immediately until March 22 or later. This includes team practices and the pre-season tournament.
