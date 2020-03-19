With the Tennessee Supreme Court ordering all in-person court proceedings — with some exceptions — postponed because of the COVID-19 virus, General Sessions Court has not held docket calls on Mondays and Thursdays.
Cumberland County Clerk of Courts Jessica Burgess urges all defendants who have cases scheduled in General Sessions Court between now and the end of the month to contact their attorneys or her office to obtain a new court date. Defendants are responsible for keeping up with the continuing of cases during this time.
The clerk’s office phone number is 931-484-6647.
Two jury trials scheduled for next week have also been postponed in Criminal Court. Prospective jurors should have already been given word to not report for court and to check messages from the clerk’s office.
A limited Criminal Court date of March 23 has been postponed for all defendants with the exception of those currently in jail. Criminal Court defendants should contact their attorneys or the clerk’s office to find out what their new court dates are.
