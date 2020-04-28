Cumberland County recorded one death from the COVID-19 virus, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The state also reported 70 positive cases in the county with 38 people recovered.
While the person may have died weeks prior, reporting by the state requires time for official determinations of cause of death. No further information was released regarding the fatality.
Statewide, 188 people have died of COVID-19 in Tennessee, four more than reported on Monday.
The state has recorded 10,052 cases of the virus, up 134 from Monday. To date, 4,921 have recovered from the illness, an increase of 201 from yesterday, with 881 people hospitalized, an increase of 54 since Monday.
Testing for COVID-19 infection continues across the state. 1,460 people have been tested in Cumberland County, with drive-thru testing available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Health Department. Tests are available at no charge and to anyone who thinks they may need a test based on their symptoms, exposure or concern.
Tennessee has tested 161,926 people for the novel coronavirus.
