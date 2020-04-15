Director of Schools Janet Graham announced Wednesday afternoon schools will remain closed in Cumberland County for the rest of the 2019-’20 school year.
“This is a decision that weighs heavily on the heart of educators and we know there will be significant implications as a result of this extended closure. Our administrative team will be hard at work in planning for the closing of a school year in a truly non-traditional way,” Graham wrote in her announcement.
The decision followed Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation all schools in the state remain closed until the fall.
Graham said, “We have begun discussion about how to honor our seniors, move forward with summer school planning, in the event we can have it, and how we will begin a new year following this lengthy closure.
“Many decisions need to be made to care for our children. Know that we have children at the forefront of every decision to be made. We will be updating you often and ask for your cooperation and patience as we develop plans to provide educational opportunities for our children.”
At the state level, Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn said school will open in the fall and students will start their new grades. She will be convening a task force to help address student safety and well-being in the interim.
The Tennessee General Assembly approved legislation in March to waive some school requirements, like number of days of school, testing requirements and credits for graduation. The Tennessee Board of Education passed emergency rules last week that reduces the number of credits required for high school graduation from 22 to 20 credits, waives the SAT And ACT requirements and ensures students do not receive a grade lower than what they had earned as of March 20, when schools statewide closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.