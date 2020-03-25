Director of Schools Janet Graham has announced Cumberland County Schools will remain closed through April 24, following a recommendation from Gov. Bill Lee that schools in the state extend their closure until that time.
“We know this is a long period of time, and that many of our students are eager to return to their normal routines,” Graham said in a statement. “In light of our concern for the health and well-being of our community, we feel it is in our best interest to remain closed.”
The school system will soon be announcing information for an “interim” academic plan to keep students academically engaged.
“Note the suggested resources we have had online are just that,” she said. “We are certainly at this point not requiring any participation, but wish to accommodate those students and parents who desire to have activities for use.”
