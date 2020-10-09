Cumberland County recorded an additional death due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total to 23 deaths since the health crisis began in March.
Most — 13 — of the deaths from the illness have come in the past 30 days.
There were 156 active cases in the county on Friday, an increase of one from the day before, but up from 84 since Oct. 1.
The Cumberland County school system reported 224 students quarantined on Friday due to having been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Countywide, there are five student cases at this time and nine staff cases. Five additional staff members are quarantining due to exposure to the virus.
There will not be a report on cases within the school system next week because schools are closed for fall break. Quarantine rules require students and staff to quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure.
The Cumberland County Health Department offers free testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1503 S. Main St. You do not need a physician’s order. Anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms.
Free cloth masks are also available at the health department.
