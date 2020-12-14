There were 94 new active cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 545 people in the community.
That is the highest number of active cases reported in the county since the pandemic began.
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood said offices of the city of Crossville would be accessible to the public by appointment only beginning Tuesday morning.
Since March, there have been 3,137 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those, 44 people have died of the illness. There have been 94 hospitalizations of county residents since the pandemic began.
Tennessee reported 10,319 new cases on Monday, with an increase in hospitalizations statewide of 59 patients. Currently, Tennessee hospitals are treting 2,738 COVID-19 cases. There have been 5,541 deaths in the state due to the virus, an increase of 79 people since the day before.
Free COVID-19 testing continues at the Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 S. Main St., Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To help reduce the spread of the virus, health officials recommend washing your hands often or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth mask or face covering, maintaining six feet of distance from others, and staying home if you feel ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.