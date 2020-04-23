Cumberland County commissioners approved a no-growth initial budget resolution for fiscal year 2020-’21 for all county departments due to the uncertainty of the pending financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order through April.
The resolution was approved 16-1 during the county commission’s teleconference meeting Monday night.
“The state of Tennessee recently adopted a no-growth budget and County Mayor Allen Foster has advised all departments that report to him do the same,” the resolution states. Budgets may be amended at a later date when the financial impact on county operations is better known.”
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, was the sole no vote.
The county also approved a resolution for fiscal guidance during a state of emergency which adopts a continuing budget.
The resolution issues an affirmation to follow the current 2019-’20 fiscal year budget, with county department heads working with the county mayor to defer or postpone nonessential or discretionary expenditures such as capital outlays, equipment purchases and travel, and to take action to manage and monitor overtime for hourly employees. The resolution was unanimously approved.
In a financial report sent to county commissioners, Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock stated the county wouldn’t begin to see the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis until local option sales tax revenues come in May.
“Please note that much of the information reflected in these reports is pre-pandemic and may not be an indicator of months to come. The robust economy that the county has enjoyed in previous months most likely will be negatively impacted and will be reflected in future reports,” Brock stated.
He reported property tax collections are at 98.2%, compared to 99.6% at this time last year.
Hotel/motel tax collections are at 64.5% of the $817,283 budget as revised lower due to last year’s collection. Though $526,780 has been received this fiscal year, the COVID-19 pandemic will likely negatively affect this revenue.
“Our economy is dependent on tourist dollars generated from recreational and cultural events, and these areas have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” Brock reported.
Prisoner boarding collections are at 49.6% of budget at $368,277 after seven months of revenue has been collected. Brock reported he did not expect the county to meet the revenue projections because it is trending downward and is expected to for the foreseable future.
Local option sales tax collections are at $638,878, which is $68,282 below estimated revenue. For the fiscal year the county is $69,386 above the budgeted predictions.
He reported EMS collections for the month are $436,369. For the fiscal year EMS collections are $3.775 million, which is $775,499 above budget predictions. The annual budgeted amount is $4 million.
However, Brock noted the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be decreasing the ambulance runs. Brock says the county will likely make the EMS budgeted revenue prediction.
On a positive note, Brock reported fuel costs for gasoline and diesel are below the per-gallon budgeted projections.
The county commission unanimously approved the following budget amendments:
•$1,600 General Fund, for the Cumberland County Fire Department to accept a donation from Middle Tennessee Natural Gas to provide fire education and carbon monoxide detectors to eligible households.
•$7,400 for the county clerk’s office. The county clerk requested to move funds in the technology line to data processing equipment to upgrade computer technology in the office.
•$40,761, general fund for Cumberland County Emergency Medical Service’s contract with the state of Tennessee to enhance Medicare/Medicaid payments. The cost is calculated based on the number of runs made by county ambulances. The number of runs has increased this year.
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, did not participate in the teleconference meeting.
