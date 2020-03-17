The county’s warning preparations for COVID-19 included a note to the general public on a chair, along with a bottle of hand sanitizer at the doorway of the large meeting room for Monday night’s county commission meeting.
“As of March 16, 2020, new CDC guidelines are recommending that people avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more. Please take this into consideration before attending tonight’s commission meeting,” the note read.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster reported he had met with the county’s elected officials early Monday to discuss how each of the offices are handling issues related to COVID-19.
The meeting included Sheriff Casey Cox, Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock, County Clerk Jule Bryson, Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess, Property Assessor-Elect Lori Powell, Register of Deeds Judy Graham Swallows and Trustee Kim Wyatt. Foster said Clerk and Master Sue Tollett, E-911 Director Eric Ritzman, EMA Director Rick Williams and the county mayor’s office manager Beth Davis also attended.
Foster said he has requested all of his direct report employees and departments to limit travel to essential meetings only.
He said all events through May 10 at the Cumberland County Community Complex have been canceled since guidelines from President Donald Trump suggest gatherings of no more than 10 people.
He said cleaning of all county offices has been enhanced and the county was placing hand sanitizer in public areas.
Other information from Foster included:
•Art Circle Public Library All classes, programs, story times, movies, concerts and special programs at the Art Circle Public Library have been cancelled through Tuesday, March 31. For more information, call 931-484-6790, or email james.houston@artcirclelibrary.info.
•Assessor of Property office — For information on properties, a resident can go online at www.assessment.cot.tn.gov, call instead of coming into the office at 931-484-5745 or email David.simcox@cot.tn.gov.
•Board of Education — The Cumberland County School Nutrition Department will run the Food Service Bus starting March 17. One lunch and one snack will be available for anyone 18 and younger. The child has to be present. They will be set up for a grab and go. This will take place Monday through Friday through March 31. Go to the BOE website for locations and times at www.ccschools.k12tn.net or call 931-484-6135.
•Emergency 911 Services will operate as normal. The building will be closed to the public. For addressing purposes, E911 can be contacted at 931-484-0179 or by email at addressing@cumberlandtn911.org.
•Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office — The jail is currently under restricted visitation. No visitors for inmates. New arrivals are being screened and isolated if they present symptoms of illness.
•County Clerk — Automobile tags can be renewed online at https://secure.tncountyclerk.com/platerenewals/platerenewals.php. For more information call 931-484-6442, or email countyclerk@cumberlandcountytn.gov.
•Circuit Court Clerk Court has been canceled through March 31. Call the office at 931-484-6647 to pay tickets over the phone with a credit card or reschedule court date email at jessica.burgess@cumberlandcountytn.gov for more information.
•Clerk and Master’s office — Court has been canceled through March 31. Call the office at 931-484-473 1o pay tickets over the phone with a credit card or reschedule a court date. Email contact is sue.tollett@tncourts.gov
•County Trustee — Property tax payments can be made in the drop box outside the Trustees Office, online at https://secure.tennesseetrustee.org, or by phone at 931-484-5730 or 1-877-768-8048.
•County Road Department — For questions of the Cumberland County Road Department, call 931-484-5424, or email cohwy@volfirst.net instead of visiting their office.
•Register of Deeds — Residents can search a title on the website at www.titlesearcher.com. For other business, visit the office, or call 931-484-5559. Email contact is registerofdeeds@cumberlandcountytn.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.