County government offices will reopen to the public May 11 in Cumberland County. Access will be by appointment only at this time.
The offices included are the Assessor of Property, Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, Trustee, Clerk and Master, Election Commission and the County Mayor’s office.
The Cumberland County Animal Shelter is open for adoptions by appointment only.
The County Clerk’s office will be at the door of the courthouse to collect renewals and registration information, along with payment information. This will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Everyone is asked to exercise social distancing while they wait and maintain a distance of 6 feet between patrons.
Call the clerk’s office at 931-484-6442 if you have questions.
Current tag renewal requires your renewal form or tag number and a form of payment.
Registration of recently purchased vehicles requires the title or bill of sale and corresponding documentation and your payment.
Please contact the office you need to conduct business with to get more detailed instructions:
Mayor's Office: 931-484-6165
Assessor of Property Assessor: 931-484-5745
Circuit Court Clerk: 931-484-6647
County Clerk: 931-484-6442
Highway Department: 931-484-5424
Register of Deeds: 931-484-5559
Sheriff's Department: 931-484-6176
Trustee: 931-484-5730
Clerk & Master: 931-484-4731
Election Commission: 931-484-4919
