Fairfield Glade Police Department Chief Michael Williams has launched a non-emergent COVID-19 Hotline to assist the community’s most vulnerable residents with getting essential needs met.
Williams issued the following statement regarding the use of the new FGPD COVID-19 Hotline:
COVID-19 has us all anxious and rightfully so. We have to worry about our personal health and the health of our loved ones, friends and neighbors. There is no new information I can give you about this international pandemic because it changes almost by the hour. However, I have set up a hotline for those most at risk in our community. Those are:
• Elderly
• Chemotherapy patients
• Immune deficient, or have similar issues and do not need to be in public
This hotline is for anyone to call to receive help for themselves, friends and neighbors who require non-emergency assistance while coping with the COVID-19 quarantine. We will assist our most vulnerable residents with everything we can or find a way for them to get help.
This hotline is not the normal police department number and may not be answered immediately. Please leave a message with your name, number and address and someone will call you back as soon as possible.
The hotline number is 931-484-3900.
Please note: the hotline is reserved for our most vulnerable residents, those with weakened immune systems needing essential household items, medicine, etc.
This hotline is not for reporting symptoms.
That is a different issue.
If the needed items are available, FGPD will go out, purchase them and bring them to the hotline caller who can write a check to reimburse the purchase.
Only checks will be accepted. We cannot accept cash or credit card, but we will do whatever we need to do for those who need to stay in quarantine and absolutely do not need to be in public.
We are all in this together and we will do our part to help those we serve.
