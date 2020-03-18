As the state’s Department of Health continues to confirm new cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee they, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, still advise that the overall risk to the public in our area is considered to be low.
However, as concern grows over the COVID-19, those participating in Conrad Facility Tours would like to ask that everyone do their part in keeping each other as safe as possible. If you have been or are sick, if you have done any recent traveling or have been anywhere there is even a chance of having been exposed to the virus, organizers ask that you not attend any tours.
Here is the specific impact on individual tours that are scheduled:
1) The Avalon Tour on March 18 is proceeding according to schedule.
2) The Hospice Tour on March 25 has been canceled.
3) The Positively Glade Fairfield Glade Wastewater Plant Tour on April 6 proceeding according to schedule.
4) The Nissan Company Tour has canceled all tours in March. They will make a decision about April tours toward the end of the month. Conrad Facility Tours have three tours scheduled for April 9, April 28 and May 28. Final instructions will be sent when Nissan announces their decision for April.
Organizers will probably not schedule too many new tours until the health risks subside.
For more information on Conrad Facility Tours, sign up for emails at time2meet.com/tours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.