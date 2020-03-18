Cumberland Medical Center, a member of Covenant Health, has announced changes to facility access to reduce the risk associated with COVID-19.
Changes announced Wednesday are now in place.
Visitor Restrictions: Protecting patients, staff & visitors
To reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, CMC continues to follow the CDC guidelines to better protect our patients, staff and visitors.
Hospital Visitation: Hospital visitors are limited to one person, 18 years and older, per patient. All visitors will be screened for cold and flu-like symptoms. If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness, you may be asked to reschedule your hospital visit until you are symptom-free.
Entrances: CMC is consolidating entrance points to help screen visitors coming to campus. Hospital entry points available will be:
•Main Entrance on Cleveland Street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
•Admitting/Outpatient will remain open and be the alternate route for Day Surgery patients from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
•Maternity (Labor & Delivery) only expectant/laboring patients may use this door with the Hayes Street entrance through the use of the existing doorbell intercom protocol to access unit. Only one support person per patient will be allowed during delivery.
•Emergency Department will continue to be operational with one visitor per patient.
Additional hospital campus adjustments and closings:
•Day Surgery entrance on Main St. will remain closed. Day Surgery patients are to enter through Admitting/Outpatient entrance available on Cleveland Street.
•Walkway Bridge between hospital and Cumberland Medical Plaza public access is closed.
•Business Office (cashier’s office) will be closed.
•Cashier payments can be made by phone at (931) 459-7719
•Patient account questions can be done by phone at (931) 459-7281
•Online at www.cmchealthcare.org and clicking “Online Bill Pay” at bottom of page
•Gift Shop will be closed.
•Floral (and similar) patient deliveries are not permitted.
•Food Services (CMC Café) will make continual adjustments in support of COVID-19 efforts.
•Medical Records will be closed to visitors. The department can be contacted by phone at 931-459-7258. Records can be faxed to providers directly upon request.
Fairfield Glade services:
•CMC Wellness Complex in Fairfield Glade will be closed effective Thursday, March 19.
•Crossville Medical Group Walk-In clinic in Fairfield Glade closed effective Wednesday, March 18, in support of consolidating resources. Dr. Tammy Collins is seeing patients as scheduled. Walk-in services will remain open at their group’s primary office at 100 Lantana Rd. in Crossville.
The community’s support with these adjustments is vital to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Additional resources to keep in mind as adjustments are made in support of COVID-19 include:
•Loved ones can continue to maintain updates on their loved one through a password protected protocol with the patient’s nurse by calling the hospital’s main line at 931-484-9511.
•Free e-cards are available online to send to inpatients. They are printed by hospital staff and provided to the patient and can be submitted at www.cmchealthcare.org/cards.
•For the latest information as it relates for Covenant Health hospitals COVID-19 adjustments can visit www.covenanthealth.com/coronavirus
•Community Healthcare Providers can find Covenant Health COVID-19 www.covenanthealth.com/covid-19-coronavirus-for-healthcare-professionals
•Tennessee Department of Health includes daily statewide COVID-19 counts by county and informational updates at www.tn.gov/health
•Tennessee Department of Health call center is 1-877-857-2945.
