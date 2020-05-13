The city of Crossville will begin holding municipal court through the drive-thru window of the city’s police department offices beginning May 19.
Court proceedings will begin at 6 p.m. Individuals with a May 19 court date should arrive beginning at 5:30 p.m. to the parking lot of Crossville Medical Group, located on Stanley St. at Henry St. Officers will instruct individuals how to park or line up. Individuals should remain in their vehicle at all time, and only the person with the citation should be in the vehicle to limit possible exposure to others.
Officers will place citizens in line to be directed down Henry St. to the drive through window to see Judge Ivy Gardner. Please have documents or items needed for your citation ready to show officers once you get to the window.
The city anticipates about 200 people will need to take part in the court date. They ask everyone to come prepared so that the court proceedings can take place quickly and efficiently.
Individuals with citations with a May 19 court date can call the city court clerk’s office to determine if they need to appear or if there are actions that can be taken prior to this date to avoid the need to appear in front of the judge.
The city court clerk can be reached at (931) 484-7231 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Citizens may also stop by the police department to pay a citation in lieu of attending court prior to the May 19 date.
