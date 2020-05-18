Discussions will continue Tuesday on the Crossville city budget for 2020-’21.
City Council members hope to have a better picture on health insurance costs than was portrayed during the initial May 14 teleconferencing session.
“It’s looking like this whole insurance deal needs to be relooked at,” noted Mayor James Mayberry as officials looked over the initial projections.
An estimate of 10% over present costs was plugged in to account for anticipated premium increases. City Manager Greg Wood explained this is done because the actual amount will not be known until after the budget is enacted.
“Since we don’t know the number, we err on the side of caution,” he said. “We did very good this year. Hopefully, it’ll repeat next year.”
Elective medical procedures were put on hold for a few weeks due to the COVID-19 crisis. That move by Gov. Bill Lee is reflected in the city’s health insurance.
“Unless we had some patients with the coronavirus, our costs have gone down significantly,” Wood said.
The council was discussing the $46,000 amount for the legislative board — the mayor and the four-member council — when concerns about health insurance costs arose.
“Don’t you think that employee health insurance number could drop $10,000 pretty easy?” Mayberry asked.
Wood agreed to plug in $37,400 to allow room for an increase. The actual cost for 2018-’19 was $34,090.
The next line item was for city court, where council member J.H. Graham III suggested decreasing the Wood’s $7,500 projection health insurance by $1,000.
“I think, based on what has happened, I think ever if there was a year of no increase, I think it would be this year,” said council member Scot Shanks.
Added council member Art Gernt, who works in the insurance field, “That’s assuming the health care costs stay the same. With everything that’s been going on, I have no idea which direction that could go.”
Central staff insurance, however, was projected to be $100 lower than this year. Then the council moved on to the IT Department.
“They god almighty,” Graham proclaimed. “How many people are in the IT Department?”
When Wood replied that it was a staff of two, Graham responded, “And their employee health insurance is $33,000? Yeah, we’re going to have to take a look at that health insurance, aren’t we?”
Tuesday’s teleconference meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. Visit crossvilletn.legistar.com to view the meeting online.
