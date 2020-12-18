The city of Crossville is temporarily suspending in-person court proceedings for Crossville City Court due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone cited into city court with a January 2021 court date should call the City Court Clerk at 931-484-7231 to reschedule.
City cancels in-person court for January
Obituaries
Bonnie N. Miller, 77, was born on June 18, 1943, to Thomas Howard and Della Marie Brewster Puckett in Morgan County, TN. She passed away on Dec. 14, 2020, in Crossville. She is survived by her children, Chrissie Wylie (Don) of Crossville, Jason Miller (Alice) of Midtown and Robert Miller (Ta…
Dewey Franklin Lane, 71, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1949, in Crossville, son of the late Joseph Franklin Lane and Ruby (Phillips) Lane. Dewey worked as a laborer and will be missed by his family and friends. Dewey is s…
Anna Doris Crabtree, 76, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Uplands Village Wellness Center in Pleasant Hill. She was born Sept. 2, 1944, in Overton County, daughter of the late Arlis Holman and Anna Lee (Kilpatrick) Holman. Anna was a hairdresser and was a member of the …
