Sunday evening, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced further limits on fan attendance at sporting events in Tennessee as part of Executive Order 70.
The governor’s office, working with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA), will release new guidelines on attendance at indoor sporting events, including basketball and wrestling.
Specifics weren’t released Sunday night, but TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress expects the guidelines to be released Monday.
As of Dec. 20, TSSAA requires spectators to wear masks at events and has recommended capacities, but no specific number limits on attendance.
The Crossville Chronicle will publish the new attendance policies when available.
