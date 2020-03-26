The Tennessee Department of Health released its Thursday, March 26 COVID-19 statistics, with six confirmed cases in Cumberland County.
BREAKING: Six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Nathan Leon Sherrill, 52, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, March 21, at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born July 25, 1967, in Crossville, son of Baxter L. Sherrill and Clarada L. (Loftis) Sherrill. Nathan worked at the hospital as a sleep study tech. Nathan was a member of the Homeste…
Dorothy Elizabeth Deck, 84, was born on April 14, 1935, to Jim and Pearlie Lou Woody Burke in Crossville. She passed away on March 22, 2020. Dorothy loved playing her guitar and singing. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Deck Cook; grandchildren, Crystal Deck Hyder (Lecil) and Shauna Dec…
Billy Joe Jackson, 85, was born on April 30, 1934, to Hobson and Minnie Mae York Jackson in Jamestown, and passed away on March 20, 2020, in Cookeville. He worked for Ford Motor Co. Billy enjoyed basketball in general, but UT was his team! He took special care of his grass and his lawn was i…
Most Popular
Articles
- Lee — COVID-19 a health, economic crisis
- Woman charged after school disruption
- 2 cases in Cumberland
- Cumberland reports first COVID-19 case
- Cocaine trafficking charges filed against one
- State anticipates rise in COVID-19 cases
- Crossville man, mission team stranded in Peru
- Coronavirus layoff from school presents challenges to educators, students
- FGCC shuts down facilities
- Motorcycle clocked at 125 mph during flight
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.