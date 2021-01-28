On Monday, Feb. 1, the state of Tennessee will lift restrictions on school sporting event attendance, including winter sports such as high school basketball.
"The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers, and because of that we're lifting those restrictions on Monday, Feb. 1," Lee said in an announcement on his Facebook page. "That means the temporary restrictions placed on sporting events at K-12 schools are rolled back and there are no further restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events."
Lee also said "This pandemic is not over. We have to continue to be smart and keep embracing those little habits that make a difference."
TSSAA has yet to issue a statement as of 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When TSSAA releases further information, it will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Lee's full statement is available here: https://fb.watch/3iSeg7d3r6/
