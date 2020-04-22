State Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) will hold a telephone town hall tomorrow, April 23, to provide an update to citizens in Senate District 15. The virtual town hall will focus on education, as well as assistance for those seeking unemployment and small business aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Telephone Town Hall will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 6:00 CST.
Citizens can join the virtual town hall by calling (931) 236-2877.
Senate District 15 includes Cumberland, Jackson, Overton, Bledsoe, Putnam, and White counties,
