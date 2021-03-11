Individuals in the 1c phase of Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination plan can schedule a vaccination appointment online at vaccinate.tn.gov or call 866-442-5301.
The Cumberland County Health Department is currently vaccinating individuals in the 1a1, 1a2, 1b and 1c phases of the vaccination plan as well as individuals age 65 and older.
The 1c phase includes Tennesseans 16 years old and older with high-risk health conditions. These include:
•Chronic renal disease
•COPD, pulmonary fibrosis or moderate to severe asthma
•Obesity with a BMI equal to or greater than 30
•Heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies and hypertension
•Sickle cell, thalassemia
•Cerebrovascular disease, stroke
•Dementia
•Liver disease
•Diabetes
•High-risk, progressive neuromuscular disorders, such as muscular dystrophy, ALS or multiple sclerosis
•Down Syndrome
•Women age 16 years and older who are pregnant and their permanent household residents age 16 and older
•Technologically-dependent individuals age 16 and older and the household residents and caregivers, including individuals who are ventilator-dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, wheelchair-bound due to high-risk medical condition or who require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition or dialysis
•Individuals age 16 or older with immunocompromising conditions and the household residents and caregivers, including individuals receiving chemotherapy, requiring daily oral steroids or other immunosuppressants, those with HIV/AIDS or other diagnosed high-risk immunodeficiency
•Household residents and caregivers of children who have complext congential heart disease requiring ongoing medical management such as Tetralogy of Fallot, hypoplastic left heart syndrome and double outlet right ventride, or who qualify for the Katie Beckett waiver
