Art Circle Public Library and the Cumberland County Archives and Family History Center will be closed until further notice, beginning March 20.
The library staff encourages the use of audiobooks, eBooks and other online materials available through TN READS Digital Downloads and other resources available at www.artcirclelibrary.info.
All programs, classes, storytimes, movies, concerts and special programs are canceled through March 31.
Call 931-484-6790 for more information.
