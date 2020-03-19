Dear readers:
News of the novel coronavirus over the past week may have you losing sleep.
We’re right along with you.
As you’ve likely noticed in print, online and through social media, the Crossville Chronicle news staff has been working full throttle, overtime, days, nights and weekend to keep you informed with accurate and timely news about COVID-19 and its impact on our community and beyond.
We do that with the support of our business, advertising and distribution staff. And, also, we count on the support of readers such as yourself and our advertisers.
The most important role we can play as a business and as your neighbor is to provide accurate information to preserve your well-being, answer questions about how this crisis can affect your health, safety, the education of your children, the availability of food and supplies, your financial security or simply whether a show or ballgame is canceled.
It is our intent to keep you informed and arm you with facts and the knowledge of how our government bodies and institutions are responding or planning to respond. We hope that allows you to face the crisis calmly prepared.
As a precaution, we have asked our staff to work remotely and keep a distance from others whenever possible. Reporters are checking with government and health officials throughout the day for information on how the outbreak affects you.
Indeed, the most-visited feature on our website the last few days has been our listing of how COVID-19 has affected businesses, schools and other organizations by causing closings and cancellation of events. As circumstances change by the minute, we update this listing several times each day.
Along with packaging COVID-19 reports in print, we have created a landing page at www.crossville-chronicle.com/COVID-19 with the latest local, state and national reporting on the topic. We are posting the most important COVID-19 news and items with the greatest impact as BREAKING NEWS, which provides access without charge to non-subscribers, too. Where public safety is involved, we wish to remove barriers.
We hope you find this information vital for you, but we also need your help on several fronts.
We would like to know your questions and concerns. We ask you to share your stories of coping or helping others. We are eager to share stories about heroism, caring and helping hands.
We encourage you to send emails to reportnews@crossville-chronicle.com or message us through facebook.com/crossvillechronicle.
We also ask you to recognize the value of community journalism and support the work of your neighbors at the Crossville Chronicle, which has been serving this community since 1886.
The crisis is taking its toll on local workers and businesses, and we are not immune. The loss of advertising revenue from reduced and closed businesses is real to us.
As an essential source of information in this emergency, we need broad support from our subscribers and advertisers in order to serve our entire community.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers who are providing that support and recognize the vital mission a newspaper serves for our community.
If you would like a subscription or wish to place an advertisement, you may call 931-484-5145 or contact us through our website www.crossville-chronicle.com. Our offices at 125 West Ave., Crossville, remain open, but for your own safety and that of our staff, you may wish to do business by phone, through the mail or digitally at this time. It is a good time to consider a digital payment plan.
We wish everyone good health and safety.
Bill Atkinson, publisher
Heather Mullinix, editor
