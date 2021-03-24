Cumberland County has agreed to pay $1.1 million as part of the settlement of a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The county has also completed changes to its polices, procedures and employee training to better prevent sexual harassment in the workplace in the future.
While the county and the DOJ filed a joint motion with the court for the settlement, the federal court has not yet approved the motion.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the Chronicle he is unable to comment while the settlement remains pending.
“Today’s resolution, through settlement, will bring some measure of closure and vindication to the vulnerable women who were victimized by the egregious and abusive behavior in this case,” said Pamela S. Karlan, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the DOJ Civil Rights Division. “Sexual harassment must not be tolerated in the workplace, and we remain committed to eliminating its root and branch through our vigorous enforcement of Title VII.”
“No individual should have to endure the unwanted sexual advances of another, especially from someone who wields a position of authority over another as alleged here,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee. “We will seek all available remedies to address such unwanted and unlawful conduct and will continue to protect the civil rights of all of our citizens. They deserve nothing less.”
The DOJ filed a March 8 federal suit that claimed the county failed to take adequate actions to protect employees and community service workers in the county’s solid waste department from sexual harassment by former solid waste director Michael Harvel.
According to the lawsuit, four individuals filed charges against the county with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging they and other female employees of the solid waste department were discriminated against when they were subjected to sexual harassment by their supervisor.
The individuals were employees of the solid waste recycling center and community service workers assigned to the facility for court-ordered service work.
The suit alleges Harvel grabbed or groped women in various areas of the body — over and under clothing — encouraging inappropriate touching of himself and unwanted and unsolicited advances and propositions. Some of the women say Harvel isolated them in secluded areas of the recycling center or outside the facility, including convenience centers and the Cumberland County landfill. Several employees say he made unwelcome sexual advances toward them. One of the women who complained to the EEOC said Harvel forced her onto his lap and threatened to rape her, according to the complaint.
The DOJ also alleges the county retaliated against one of the women for complaining to the EEOC.
A criminal case is pending against Harvel, who was indicted in February 2018 on two counts of assault, one count of official misconduct and one count of sexual battery. He was released under $20,000 bond pending trial.
Former County Mayor Kenneth Carey Jr. placed Harvel on paid administrative leave following the indictment. In March 2019, following the completion of the EEOC investigation, Harvel was fired from the county.
The complaint said the county lacked an effective sexual harassment policy and did not require supervisors to report incidents of sexual harassment.
It also did not permit informal complaints to be made, and the policy was distributed to only full-time employees.
The county also did not provide training on the sexual harassment policy or the process for filing complaints.
Several of the women reported Harvel’s harassment to their supervisors at the recycling center, but their complaints did not lead to any action by the county, the suit says. Others said they did not complain because they were unaware of the complaint process and “because they did not believe the county mayor, to whom the policy suggested they report, would be impartial based on his personal relationship with Harvel; or because they feared reprisal, such as termination.”
A complaint was filed by one of the charging parties April 10, 2018, and the county was made aware of the charge shortly after that. The suit claims Carey told then-interim solid waste director Kimberly Patterson to “get rid of” the employee and alleges the county began removing the employee’s privileges and changed the condition of her employment.
Under the agreement, the county will pay $1.1 million in monetary relief to the four charging parties and six other employees. The order calls for a $25,000 payment by the county to John Nisbet, attorney for the relief participants. The settlement will be paid in part from the county’s insurance coverage.
Payments to the charging parties and other employees range from $50,000 to $190,000.
The county will also adopt agreed-upon revised policies related to sexual harassment. The Cumberland County Commission adopted changes to its personnel policy and employee handbook and the community service workers handbook. Changes include specifying annual training regarding sexual harassment and how to report sexual harassment.
The county will also keep any records related to sexual harassment training and any complaints for the duration of the agreement — a minimum of 18 months. It will report to the DOJ every six months.
The County Commission approved a $235,000 budget amendment for legal services when it met March 15. Some of that will go to pay legal fees, which have exceeded the $75,000 budgeted.
Funds will come from the county’s general fund balance.
