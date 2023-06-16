Melinda Kelsey, a Crossville resident, presented a concern about the lack of tornado sirens within Crossville city limits.
Originally from Mount Juliet, TN, Kelsey moved to Crossville in 2020. But while still living in her previous home, she said she went through a truly terrifying experience involving a tornado. She related that experience to those attending the work session.
After going to bed on March 2, 2020, Kelsey’s phone kept going off, giving her warnings about storms in the area. Having to wake up early in the morning, she didn’t think much of them.
That was until she heard Mount Juliet’s tornado sirens that she realized she had to take cover.
This was in the midst of the deadly tornado outbreak that ravaged Tennessee in early 2020, where there were 15 separate confirmed tornadoes that left 25 people dead and caused $1.607 billion in damage.
Before Kelsey took cover, she had to quickly tend to her horses outside and grab some necessities. Once she got outside, she turned and looked west.
“A tornado was coming right at me, like I’m looking at you, Mayor,” Kelsey said. “It was coming straight at our home.”
She got inside and into her safe space. Then, the power went out and she lost all cell service. She waited until the storm passed and the sirens stopped before exiting.
Luckily, the tornado’s path shifted, and neither Kelsey nor her home was harmed.
“I am asking that we have tornado sirens inside the city limits of Crossville,” she continued. “We do not.”
Kelsey said that she’s done some research and found a grant through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency that would help to aid in the cost.
Council member Mike Turner, former city fire chief, said that a study was conducted a few years ago for the city of Crossville, and it was determined that the area would need eight solar-powered sirens. The cost at that time was estimated at $325,000.
The council determined that they must do more research into the grant, cost and future operations before officially adding this issue to their agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.