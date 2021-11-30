The Cumberland Woodturners will once again offer their hand-crafted ornaments for sale to the public this holiday season. Proceeds will benefit House of Hope.
Ornaments are available at:
•Through Dec. 30 — Dogwood Exchange, 92 E. First St., Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
•Nov. 30-Dec. 30 — First National Bank, 1386 N. Main St., Crossville, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Dec. 7-23 — Village Green Mall, 126 Stonehenge Dr., Fairfield Glade, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-Noon.
