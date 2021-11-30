Ten talented members from the Stone Memorial High Panther Choir recently auditioned for the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association Contest. After months of preparation, the students submitted audition tapes.
“Mid-state offers a high-quality experience that both educates and inspires student musicians. Students who qualify are able to build their resumés, more easily obtain scholarships, and can graduate from high school with distinction,” said Blake Saldana, SMHS choir director.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus officers donated money to cover the high school choir members’ audition fees. Many PWC members earned college scholarships as a result of their participation in choral contests as youth and were very happy to support the SMHS choir.
The Mid-State Contest is an auditioned singing event for students in grades 9-12. Schools from all over the middle Tennessee region compete at this event. Students are required to learn and perform songs, some in foreign languages. Singers who are selected go on to join one of the five Mid-State choirs at the Jan. 28 event in Nashville where the students work with professional clinicians from around the country and perform in concert together.
You can hear the entire SMHS Panther Choir on Monday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., with the Cumberland County Community Chorus at First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St. and Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. with the SMHS Band at SMHS, 2800 Cook Rd. Don’t miss a chance to hear these outstanding young singers!
The Plateau Women’s Chorus will begin rehearsals in February for the Spring 2022 season. To schedule an audition for the PWC in December or January, call, text, or email Dana Beal, director, plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com. or phone/text 305-393-2278.
For more information, go to PWC-Plateau Women’s Chorus on Facebook and check out their website: plateauwomenschorus.org
