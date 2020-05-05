The Tennessee General Assembly designated the iris as the state flower in 1933.
There was just one problem: Tennessee already had a state flower. The passion flower was awarded that designation in 1919, and lawmakers failed to rescind its venerated position.
Lawmakers made room for both in 1973, when the passion flower was deemed Tennessee’s state wildflower, and the iris was named the state cultivated flower.
While the iris stands alone in the cultivated ranks, the passion flower shares its Volunteer State wildflower designation with the coneflower, a decision made in 2012.
The iris had a lobby of sorts who sought for it to become the state flower.
The early 1930s saw a surge of flower gardening enthusiasts and garden clubs. Nashville, in particular, was becoming known for its iris gardens.
Those gardeners campaigned for lawmakers to name the iris as the state flower. State leaders acquiesced with Senate Joint Resolution 53, approved on April 19, 1933. It read, in part:
“Whereas, The State of Tennessee has never adopted a State Flower ...”
Another faux pas of the 1933 General Assembly was to specify which color of iris they were designating as the state flower.
Nothing’s official, but common acceptance — and the Tennessee Secretary of State — consider the purple iris, also known as blue flags, to be the state cultivated flower.
The iris had been the state flower for two short years when the General Assembly voted to make “When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee” one of the official state songs. Willa Mae Waid penned the song in 1935 while working on her Ph.D.
The flower is named for Iris, Greek goddess of the rainbow. The name is appropriate: the flower’s variety of colors include purple, lavender, yellow, orange, white, pink, blue and brown.
According to ProFlowers.com, irises have been around since the time of the ancient Greeks, who planted purple blossoms on the graves of women to summon the Greek goddess bearing their name to guide the dead in their journey. Irises have also been associated with Egyptian kings and the French monarchy.
The iris is symbol of royalty, wisdom and valor. But each color of the
iris relays a specific message, reports flowermeaning.com. The purple iris represents royalty, wisdom, respect and compliments. Blue irises symbolize of hope and faith, yellow irises are an expression of passion, the white variety is a symbol of purity and innocence.
Tennesseans are especially fond of their state cultivated flower, which can be found growing all across the state in lawns, gardens, parks and adorning the landscapes of public buildings and museums. Irises, however, are revered worldwide. Their natural habitats, in addition to North America, includes northern Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
Irises put on a splashy, vibrant show in Tennessee for about a month. They begin to bloom in mid-April and reach their peak around the second week in May.
Ellington Agriculture Center, Nashville headquarters for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, is home to the official Tennessee Bicentennial Iris Garden. The Middle Tennessee Iris Society maintains the garden, and magnificent photos of blooms from there and elsewhere can be seen on the Society’s Facebook.
