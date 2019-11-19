Wednesday, Nov. 20
American Chestnut Project
tree planting
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
1-2 p.m.
Register at tinyurl.com/ChestnutCMSP
Orange and Blue blood drive
Medic Donor Center
79 S. Main St.
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
865-805-2008
Financial Peace livestream
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
5:45 p.m.
Big South Fork Eye of the Needle hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel
for 8 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Wire-wrapped ornaments
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$20/members, $25/guests
931-707-7249
Project Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Nov. 21
The Adventures of
Raggedy Ann and Andy
CCHS Jet Theatrix
7-8:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
$5
Orange and Blue blood drive
Medic Donor Center
79 S. Main St.
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
865-805-2008
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Nov. 22
The Adventures of
Raggedy Ann and Andy
CCHS Jet Theatrix
7-8:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
$5
Orange and Blue blood drive
Medic Donor Center
79 S. Main St.
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
865-805-2008
Lake Tansi Christmas Craft Show
Thunderbird Recreation Hall
107 Deer Run Circle
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-788-6289
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guided hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
11 a.m.; meet at park office
931-484-6138
Kendall Idema
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
8-10 p.m.
931-456-2739
Scooby Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost [NR]
Holiday greeting card workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
The Rough & Tumble
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Adventures of
Raggedy Ann and Andy
CCHS Jet Theatrix
2-3:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
$5
Lake Tansi Christmas Craft Show
Thunderbird Recreation Hall
107 Deer Run Circle
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Santa visits 2:30-3:30 p.m.
931-788-6289
Pickett State Park hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center
for 8 a.m. carpool
$5 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Split Decision
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Learn Chess
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Monday, Nov. 25
Community Chorus
winter concert
with SMHS choir
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Free; donations appreciated
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-3 p.m. intermediate
3-4 p.m. beginners
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Shazam! [PG-13]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
Yoga class
Thunderbird Recreation Center
Off Deer Run Circle
8-9 a.m.
Fairfield Glade guided hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790, ext. 228
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Elf The Musical
Playhouse Players preview
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Billy Wayne Davis
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
Scotts Gulf hike
Meet at Tractor Supply Co.
for 8 a.m. carpool
$4 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Nov. 28
Community Thanksgiving meal
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Gobble Wobble
Cumberland County Community Complex
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Friday, Nov. 29
Christmas craft show
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-3722
Guided hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
11 a.m.; meet at park office
931-484-6138
Jason Howard
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Black Friday hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park Restaurant patio
24 Office Dr.
10 a.m.
931-484-7186
Sean Gasaway
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Nov. 30
Christmas craft show
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-3722
Art 2 Free Hearts
art show
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
3-5 p.m.
931-707-0440
Buck Neked
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Shattered
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
Learn Chess
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Monday, Dec. 2
Estate Planning and Will Preparation Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
12:30 p.m.
931-528-2222, ext. 220 or ahutchins@wcte.org
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Smorgasbord of Art
Poinsettia by palette knife
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-707-7249
Elf [PG]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
Yoga class
Thunderbird Recreation Center
Off Deer Run Circle
8-9 a.m.
Fairfield Glade guided hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790, ext. 228
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Parkinson’s Support Group
Caney Fork Baptist Church
2404 Hwy. 70 E.
Cookeville
10 a.m.
Call 931-261-4037 or 931-303-6304
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Enchanted Woods
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Thursday, Dec. 5
Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Christmas with the Celts
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Dec. 6
Crossville Tree-Lighting Ceremony
Crossville Depot lawn
169 N. Main St.
4-5:30 p.m.
931-787-1324
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Fun and Wine Friday
Art Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Cumberland Swing
Good Samaritan Society of Fairfield Glade
100 Samaritan Way
2 p.m.
315-559-1740
The Restless
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Dec. 7
Santa at the Tower
Cumberland Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
4-7 p.m.
Free
931-456-9663
Community Chorus
winter concert
Fairfield Glade Community Church
521 Snead Dr.
3-5 p.m.
Free; donations appreciated
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Dec. 8
Community Chorus
winter concert
with pianist Annetta Deck
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
2-4 p.m.
Free; donations appreciated
Actors Fund Christmas Cabaret
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
2:30 p.m.
Free; donations encouraged for Employee Emergency Fund
931-484-5000
Monday, Dec. 9
Paint along with Sam Hill
watercolor demonstration
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20/members, $25/guests
931-707-7249
Community Chorus
winter concert
with pianist Annetta Deck
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
6-8 p.m.
Free; donations appreciated
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Paint Along With Sam Hill
Watercolor demonstration class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20/members, $25/guests
931-707-7249
Yoga class
Thunderbird Recreation Center
Off Deer Run Circle
8-9 a.m.
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790, ext. 228
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Plateau Brass
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
315-559-1740
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Dec. 12
Homeschool children’s art class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Gift of Music
Christmas concert
Cumberland County Community Band
Enchanted Woods preconcert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7-9 p.m.
315-559-1740
Full moon hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 p.m.
$10; registration required
931-484-7186
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Dec. 13
Camp Ozone Christmas
Camp Ozone
232 Camp Ozone Rd.
4-6 p.m.
865-245-9050
Christmas concert
Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Christmas on the Plateau
Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Lodge
24 Office Dr.
5-8 p.m.
Those attending are asked to bring unwrapped gifts for the toy drive
931-484-7186
Basic Art in Electronics training
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
931-707-7249
Brandon Green
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Dec. 14
Crossville Christmas Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30 p.m.
Chili cook-off
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50 entry fee
$5 all-you-can-eat
931-200-0155
Breakfast with Santa
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
Seatings at 9 and 10 a.m.
Reservations requested by Dec. 11
931-484-3537 or crossvillefumc.com
Read with First Responders
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
11 a.m.-noon
Enchanted Woods
Cumberland Cove Welcome Center
16939 Hwy. 70 N.
Monterey
3:30 p.m.
315-559-1740
Missy Gawthorp
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
The Smoky Nights
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
