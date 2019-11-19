calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 20

American Chestnut Project

tree planting

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

1-2 p.m.

Register at tinyurl.com/ChestnutCMSP

 

Orange and Blue blood drive

Medic Donor Center

79 S. Main St.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

865-805-2008

 

Financial Peace livestream

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

5:45 p.m.

 

Big South Fork Eye of the Needle hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

for 8 a.m. carpool

$6 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Wire-wrapped ornaments

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$20/members, $25/guests

931-707-7249

 

Project Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Fairfield Glade Chess Club

Fairfield Glade Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3-6 p.m.

931-287-0635

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Nov. 21

The Adventures of 

Raggedy Ann and Andy

CCHS Jet Theatrix

7-8:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

$5

 

Orange and Blue blood drive

Medic Donor Center

79 S. Main St.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

865-805-2008

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Nov. 22

The Adventures of 

Raggedy Ann and Andy

CCHS Jet Theatrix

7-8:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

$5

 

Orange and Blue blood drive

Medic Donor Center

79 S. Main St.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

865-805-2008

 

Lake Tansi Christmas Craft Show

Thunderbird Recreation Hall

107 Deer Run Circle

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-788-6289

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guided hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

11 a.m.; meet at park office

931-484-6138

 

Kendall Idema

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

8-10 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Scooby Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost [NR]

Holiday greeting card workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

The Rough & Tumble

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Nov. 23

The Adventures of 

Raggedy Ann and Andy

CCHS Jet Theatrix

2-3:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

$5

 

Lake Tansi Christmas Craft Show

Thunderbird Recreation Hall

107 Deer Run Circle

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Santa visits 2:30-3:30 p.m.

931-788-6289

 

Pickett State Park hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center

for 8 a.m. carpool

$5 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Split Decision

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Learn Chess

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Monday, Nov. 25

Community Chorus

winter concert

with SMHS choir

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

Free; donations appreciated

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-3 p.m. intermediate

3-4 p.m. beginners

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Shazam! [PG-13]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Yoga class

Thunderbird Recreation Center

Off Deer Run Circle

8-9 a.m.

 

Fairfield Glade guided hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790, ext. 228

 

Community Band rehearsal

Stone Memorial High School band room

(Enter at back of building)

2800 Cook Rd.

6-8 p.m.

Open to all instrumentalists

cccband.net

 

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Elf The Musical

Playhouse Players preview

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

931-484-6790

 

Billy Wayne Davis

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

brownpapertickets.com

 

Scotts Gulf hike

Meet at Tractor Supply Co.

for 8 a.m. carpool

$4 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Nov. 28

Community Thanksgiving meal

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Gobble Wobble

Cumberland County Community Complex

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Friday, Nov. 29

Christmas craft show

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3722

 

Guided hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

11 a.m.; meet at park office

931-484-6138

 

Jason Howard

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Black Friday hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park Restaurant patio

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

931-484-7186

 

Sean Gasaway

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Nov. 30

Christmas craft show

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3722

 

Art 2 Free Hearts

art show

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

3-5 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Buck Neked

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Shattered

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Learn Chess

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Monday, Dec. 2

Estate Planning and Will Preparation Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

12:30 p.m.

931-528-2222, ext. 220 or ahutchins@wcte.org

 

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Smorgasbord of Art

Poinsettia by palette knife

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-707-7249

 

Elf [PG]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Yoga class

Thunderbird Recreation Center

Off Deer Run Circle

8-9 a.m.

 

Fairfield Glade guided hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790, ext. 228

 

Community Band rehearsal

Stone Memorial High School band room

(Enter at back of building)

2800 Cook Rd.

6-8 p.m.

Open to all instrumentalists

cccband.net

 

Parkinson’s Support Group

Caney Fork Baptist Church

2404 Hwy. 70 E. 

Cookeville

10 a.m.

Call 931-261-4037 or 931-303-6304

 

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Enchanted Woods

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

 

Fairfield Glade Chess Club

Fairfield Glade Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3-6 p.m.

931-287-0635

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Thursday, Dec. 5

Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Christmas with the Celts

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$25

931-484-5000

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Dec. 6

Crossville Tree-Lighting Ceremony

Crossville Depot lawn

169 N. Main St.

4-5:30 p.m.

931-787-1324

 

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Fun and Wine Friday

Art Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Cumberland Swing

Good Samaritan Society of Fairfield Glade

100 Samaritan Way

2 p.m.

315-559-1740

 

The Restless

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Dec. 7

Santa at the Tower

Cumberland Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

4-7 p.m.

Free

931-456-9663

 

Community Chorus

winter concert

Fairfield Glade Community Church

521 Snead Dr.

3-5 p.m.

Free; donations appreciated

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Dec. 8

Community Chorus

winter concert

with pianist Annetta Deck

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

2-4 p.m.

Free; donations appreciated

 

Actors Fund Christmas Cabaret

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

2:30 p.m.

Free; donations encouraged for Employee Emergency Fund

931-484-5000

 

 

Monday, Dec. 9

Paint along with Sam Hill

watercolor demonstration

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20/members, $25/guests

931-707-7249

 

Community Chorus

winter concert

with pianist Annetta Deck

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

6-8 p.m.

Free; donations appreciated

 

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Paint Along With Sam Hill

Watercolor demonstration class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20/members, $25/guests

931-707-7249

 

Yoga class

Thunderbird Recreation Center

Off Deer Run Circle

8-9 a.m.

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790, ext. 228

 

Community Band rehearsal

Stone Memorial High School band room

(Enter at back of building)

2800 Cook Rd.

6-8 p.m.

Open to all instrumentalists

cccband.net

 

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Plateau Brass

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

315-559-1740

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Dec. 12

Homeschool children’s art class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Gift of Music

Christmas concert

Cumberland County Community Band

Enchanted Woods preconcert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7-9 p.m.

315-559-1740

 

Full moon hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 p.m.

$10; registration required

931-484-7186

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Dec. 13

Camp Ozone Christmas

Camp Ozone

232 Camp Ozone Rd.

4-6 p.m.

865-245-9050

 

Christmas concert

Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Christmas on the Plateau

Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Lodge

24 Office Dr.

5-8 p.m.

Those attending are asked to bring unwrapped gifts for the toy drive

931-484-7186

 

Basic Art in Electronics training

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-707-7249

 

Brandon Green

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Dec. 14

Crossville Christmas Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30 p.m.

 

Chili cook-off

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50 entry fee

$5 all-you-can-eat

931-200-0155

 

Breakfast with Santa

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

Seatings at 9 and 10 a.m.

Reservations requested by Dec. 11

931-484-3537 or crossvillefumc.com

 

Read with First Responders

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

11 a.m.-noon

 

Enchanted Woods

Cumberland Cove Welcome Center

16939 Hwy. 70 N.

Monterey

3:30 p.m.

315-559-1740

 

Missy Gawthorp

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

The Smoky Nights

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

