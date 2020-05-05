Two beloved traditional community events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The annual Cumberland County Memorial Day Program and the Cumberland County Community Band’s June concert are among the latest to be called off for 2020 due to the novel coronavirus.
“Although there will be no music, speeches or other pageantry this Memorial Day, it doesn’t mean we should not take a moment to remember and honor those brave American men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” said Mark Pfaffenroth, one of the Memorial Day program planners.
“A new generation of health care workers, first responders and average citizens have stepped forward to meet the challenge,” he said. “So please remember them too this Memorial Day weekend.”
Nancy Mitchell of the Community Band said the group has also suspended rehearsals until further notice.
“We appreciate the support of this and surrounding communities and look forward to entertaining you soon,” she said.
