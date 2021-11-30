For the second year, International Harvester truck and Scout enthusiasts gathered in Cumberland County in November for the third annual Trucks and Trails even where they took to the roads and trails and shared their expertise with one another.
This year, the group gathered at Oaklawn Farms on Hwy. 70 E. Nov. 12-14.
More than 150 people in more than 60 vehicles converged in Cumberland County, with some traveling from as far as Oregon. More than 15 states were represented at this event.
Organizers of Trucks and Trails developed a photo scavenger hunt to introduce visitors to the beauty of Cumberland County, sending groups to Mt. Roosevelt Scenic Overlook just over the line in Roane County, Ozone Falls, the Cumberland Homesteads Tower, Cumberland Mountain State Park and downtown Crossville, where participants got their photo with the new Crossville, TN mural at Mikki’s Frame Shop.
Sponsors included The 615 SCOUT CLUB, Old Iron Offroad of Crossville, Scoutco LLC of Harrisonburg, PA, and GRC Fabrication of Cleveland, GA, with Oaklawn Farms as the host.
Plans are already in the works to return to Cumberland County in September 2022.
