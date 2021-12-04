Stone Memorial High School FFA students had the opportunity to attend the National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 27- 30.
During the convention students had the opportunity to network with other members from across the nation and with industry professionals.
At the expo there were more than 250 exhibitors representing agriculture, colleges, fundraising, the U.S. Armed Services and auto and truck manufacturers. There were over 60,000 attendees at the convention.
During the week FFA members had the incredible opportunity to tour Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oak, IN.
While at the farm students saw a free stall robotic dairy barn, a cow in the labor process and saw a live birth, and toured a farrow to finish pig operation with roughly 9,000 pigs.
Students were able to experience pigs from gestation to farrowing to nursing to feeder pigs to top hogs. Some students were able to participate in a simulation of completing an ultrasound on a sow.
This week of opportunities inspired students to dream big and achieve success. Students heard inspiring words from many speakers including news anchor Courtney DeHoff, Fancy Lady Cowgirl.
Students are excited for the rest of the school year to come and are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead of them.
