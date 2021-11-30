Christmas on the Mountain
Christmas on the Mountain’s toy collection barrels can now be found throughout Cumberland County.
“We will be collecting new, unwrapped toys from our community for hundreds of needy children in Cumberland County,” said Sean Driscoll, Christmas on the Mountain president.
Toy donation barrel locations are:
Fairfield Glade
• Dawg Umm Food Truck at Dollar Tree on Peavine Rd.
• Community Table, 126 Stonehenge Dr. Unit B-1
• Wyndham Welcome Center, 100 Stonehenge Dr.
• SmartBank, 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 108
• Willow Catering, 5409 Peavine Rd.
Crossville
• Chop Shop, 296 West Ave.
• Christian Academy of the Cumberlands, 325 Braun St.
• The Flying Pig, 229 Interstate Dr., Suite 102
• Fun Zone in VF Mall, 228 Interstate Dr.
• Shadden Tire North, 2328 N. Main St.
• Shadden Tire South, 584 S. Main St.
• EXIT Rocky Top Realty, 2348 N. Main St.
• Abuela’s Kitchen, 228 Interstate Dr., Suite 123
• Jan’s Wine and Liquor, 957 West Ave., Suite 107
• Edward Jones Financial Advisor, 1364 Interstate Dr., Suite 103
• Crossville First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St.
• Bramble Berry Café, 2444 Genesis Rd.
• Paparito’s Southwest Grill, 103 Cumberland Plaza
• Peg Broadcasting, 961 Miller Ave.
• Dollar General, 4528 Hwy. 127 N.
• Soil Conservation Service, 314 Old Jamestown Hwy.
• Jason Lewis, 2267 N. Main St.
• SmartBank, 860 N. Main St.
Downtown Crossville
• Scarlett’s Collision Center, 20 Hwy. 70 E.
• Crossville City Hall
• 2 N. Main St.
The group’s annual wrapping party is Dec. 11 in the gymnasium of First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St. Use the Neecham St. entrance to the gym. Volunteers are needed 8 a.m.-2 p.m. All supplies will be provided.
Toys for Tots
The Sgt. Morgan W. Strader Detachment 1457 Marine Corps League in Crossville is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for the 2021 Toys for Tots campaign.
Collection boxes can be found in area businesses through Dec. 15. The public is encouraged to purchase and place new, unwrapped toys and books in collection boxes.
“Help bring a little Christmas for those children in need,” said John Jones, Crossville coordinator. “We’re asking everyone to please help fill the box. A new, unwrapped toy will bring a brighter Christmas to a child in need.
Collection boxes are available at:
Crossville area
•Country Kitchen, 330 N. Main St.
•Crossville Fire Department, 141 Henry St.
•Crossville Police Department, 115 Henry St.
•Crossville Post Office, 240 Old Jamestown Hwy.
•Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, 42 Southbend Dr.
•Cumberland County Fire Department, 1391 Industrial Blvd.
•Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 90 Justice Center Dr.
•Dairy Queen, 1897 Genesis Rd.
•Dana Corp., 900 Industrial Blvd.
•East Tennessee Dodge, 2774 N. Main St.
•East Tennessee Ford, 2712 N. Main St.
•Elks Lodge 2751, 1145 Genesis Rd.
•The Feed Store, 928 Hwy. 70 E.
•First National Bank, 1386 N. Main St.
•Mayberry’s Complete Home Furnishings, 139 S. Main St.
•Middle Tennessee Natural Gas, 348 Old Jamestown Hwy.
•Plateau Lanes, 864 Hwy. 70 E.
•Rural King, 190 Cumberland Square
•Tractor Supply Co., 135 Highland Square
•Volunteer Energy Cooperative, 235 O’Brien Dr.
Fairfield Glade area
•The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
•Century 21 Fountain Realty, 3867 Peavine Rd.
•Chestnut Hill Winery, Peavine Rd. at Interstate 40
•Crye Leike Brown Realty, 3512 Peavine Rd.
•Fairfield Glade Police Department, 5160 Peavine Rd.
•First National Bank, 5011 Peavine Rd.
•Glade Realty, 7012 Peavine Rd.
•Mayberry’s Interiors, 3942 Peavine Rd.
•Mountaineer Realty, 4188 Peavine Rd.
•Nikki the Barber, 1771 Peavine Rd.
•Venture Real Estate Services, 801 Peavine Rd., Suite 201
•Weichert Realtors — The Webb Agency, 3602 Peavine Rd.
Lake Tansi area
•Thunderbird Recreation Center, 5050 Shoshone Loop
Supporters may also make financial donations to the campaign by mailing checks payable to Toys For Tots to Jones at 10 Inwood Dr., Crossville, TN 38558-2841.
Call Jones at 302-588-3923 to help or contribute to the Cumberland County campaign, and visit www.toysfortots.org for more information.
Avalon Center Toy Drive
Avalon Center is holding a Toy Donation Drive for its child and youth program.
Donations of new, unwrapped gifts for boys and girls ages 5-17 can be dropped off through Dec. 17 at Avalon Center, 196 10th St. in Crossville or the Second Chance Thrift Store, 126 Cumberland Square. There is also an angel tree to pick from.
Call 931-456-0747 for more information.
